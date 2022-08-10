‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant

Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest.

That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that Young was initially sentenced on March 17, 2021 for Unlawful Manufacture/Delivery of Schedule I or II Drugs. He was sentenced to 3 to 5 years imprisonment by Judge Fenn in the Fourth Wyoming Judicial District in Sheridan County, Wyoming.

However, the release stated that Young completed "the required programming" while incarcerated, and was awarded a parole grand that was conditional upon his completion of the Adult Community Corrections program he was participating in.

The program allowed Young to work, but he failed to return back to the facility from his place of employment on August 4, 2022 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Because of his failure to return, Daniel Shannon, the Director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, issued an arrest warrant for young on August 5, 2022.

Somehow, in the ensuing 6 days from his disappearance, Young made his way to Casper, where he was identified as a 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide.

Young was apprehended in Casper, and is currently being held on that previous warrant.

New charges relating to the double-homicide have yet to be issued.