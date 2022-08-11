Cause of Deaths in Double Homicide Appears to Be Shooting, NCSO Offers More Details

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has offered up more information regarding the double homicide that occurred in Natrona County on August 9th.

According to a press release from the NCSO, the sheriff's department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 20-26 in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022.

The release states that, upon arriving at the scene, deputies located two deceased individuals.

It should be noted that, despite the reports of a shooting, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has not yet determined a cause of death. He will be conducting autopsies in the near future.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Acacia Colvin and 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson.

"The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team quickly began a widespread search of the area to locate person of interest 26-year-old Luke Thomas Young," the release states. "Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators worked tirelessly through the night processing evidence and securing the scene."

Deputies continued to search for Young through the evening and into the morning and afternoon hours of August 10.

"At approximately 2:15 pm, a citizen reported suspicious activity of an individual matching Young’s description," the release states. "Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located Young in the area of 7 Mile Road and 6 WN Road. Young was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office for questioning by investigators related to the double-homicide investigation. Young remains in custody at the Natrona County Detention Center on a felony warrant for Escape from Official Detention while our investigation continues."

Young had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to return from his place of employment, as he was on a work release program.

The NCSO stated that their Victims Services Coordinator is working with the victims' families to ensure that that have all of the resources needed during their time of mourning.

“This is an absolute senseless and tragic crime,” said Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin. “We are focusing our efforts on conducting a thorough investigation and providing the victim’s families the resources they need so that they can begin to grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

The NCSO wrote that, while the person of interest has been located and is in custody, this is still an active investigation. They also thanked Natrona County citizens for remaining vigilant and calling in the report after seeing Young.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Natrona County Sheriff Office's Investigations Division at 307-235-9282.

Those with information can also report anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming, by calling 307-577-8477 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists in the investigation may result in a cash reward.

"The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims," the release noted.