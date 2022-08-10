The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday.

The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement.

The district said outdoor summer school activities are limited.

Other summer school activities will happen in school buildings.

The statement did not identify that "situation," but the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating a double homicide west of Casper.

The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victims as 19-year-old Acacia Colvin and 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson.

They shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 20-26 near the Natrona County-Casper International Airport earlier today. The road is now open.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has identified Luke Thomas Young as a person of interest in this investigation, and may be considered armed and dangerous. Young also has outstanding warrants.

He was last seen in the area of Ten Mile Road and HWY 20-26 and is believed to be traveling on foot.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911.