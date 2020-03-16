Natrona County Detention Center Suspends Visitations

Inmate visitations at the Natrona County Detention Center have been canceled through at least April 6 amid coronavirus concerns.

According to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office News release on Monday, professional visitors will still be allowed, but they will be subjected to health screenings before they are admitted into secure areas of the jail.

The sheriff's office, the agency that operates the jail, is also encouraging the public to avoid public gatherings and to practice social distancing at the behest of the Centers for Disease Control.