Natrona County Arrest Log (03/19/25 – 03/20/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Colebin Holman, 21 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving while License Cancelled
Brandon Smart, 34 - Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Omar Perez-Sabag, 32 - DUS, Registration, Insurance Violation, Immigration Hold
Joseph Herrera, 43 - Hold for WSP, Bond Revocation
Malachi Saine, 19 - Failure to Comply
Carlos Delgado, 33 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Jerald Friday, 62 - Public Intoxication
Joseph Friday, 25 - Failure to Comply X2
Kristofer Schultz, 50 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Public Intoxication
John Erschabek, 49 - DUS, Registration
See past arrest logs here.
15 Well-Known Products Made in America
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend
Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media