Natrona County Arrest Log (03/19/25 – 03/20/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Colebin Holman, 21 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving while License Cancelled

Brandon Smart, 34 - Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Omar Perez-Sabag, 32 - DUS, Registration, Insurance Violation, Immigration Hold

Joseph Herrera, 43 - Hold for WSP, Bond Revocation

Malachi Saine, 19 - Failure to Comply

Carlos Delgado, 33 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Jerald Friday, 62 - Public Intoxication

Joseph Friday, 25 - Failure to Comply X2

Kristofer Schultz, 50 - Resisting Arrest - Interference, Public Intoxication

John Erschabek, 49 - DUS, Registration

