Natrona County Arrest Log (03/05/25 – 03/06/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Terisa Trulillo, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Desare Cramer, 29 - Serve Jail Time
- Raymond Arguello, 55 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere with Peace Officer
- Ashley Perrey, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Ashley, Houghton, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Kayla Fuller, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Kaysha Kehm, 28 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jill Sellars, 51 - Resisting Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Christopher Noah, 31 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Shawn Schriner, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- Marissa Allen, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Harley Johnson, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Tyler Taylor, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Elijah Bass, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Lillyann Morales, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Ramon Pacheco, 50 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Eric Coates, 50 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
