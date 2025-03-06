Natrona County Arrest Log (03/05/25 – 03/06/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Terisa Trulillo, 44 - Failure to Comply

Desare Cramer, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Raymond Arguello, 55 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Interfere with Peace Officer

Ashley Perrey, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Ashley, Houghton, 33 - Failure to Comply

Kayla Fuller, 28 - Failure to Comply

Kaysha Kehm, 28 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jill Sellars, 51 - Resisting Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Christopher Noah, 31 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Shawn Schriner, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Marissa Allen, 42 - Failure to Appear

Harley Johnson, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Tyler Taylor, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Elijah Bass, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Lillyann Morales, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Ramon Pacheco, 50 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Eric Coates, 50 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

