Natrona County Arrest Log (03/17/25 – 03/18/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Xavier Guina, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole
CHristine Jelsma, 38 - Criminal Warrant
Mary Brewer, 36 - Failure to Appear
Franceilis Romero Gutierrez, 31 - NCIC Hit, Immigration Hold
Lisa Blevens, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Theft of $1,000 or more
Robert Miller, 67 - Serve Jail Time
As'sher Pettry, 23 - County Warrant/Hold
Nikhol Debevec, 49 - Domestic Assault - 1st
Nickolaus Egger, 62 - Public Intoxication
Josiah Brown, 21 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
See past arrest logs here.
