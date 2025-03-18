Natrona County Arrest Log (03/17/25 – 03/18/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Xavier Guina, 21 - Hold for Probation and Parole

CHristine Jelsma, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Mary Brewer, 36 - Failure to Appear

Franceilis Romero Gutierrez, 31 - NCIC Hit, Immigration Hold

Lisa Blevens, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Theft of $1,000 or more

Robert Miller, 67 - Serve Jail Time

As'sher Pettry, 23 - County Warrant/Hold

Nikhol Debevec, 49 - Domestic Assault - 1st

Nickolaus Egger, 62 - Public Intoxication

Josiah Brown, 21 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

