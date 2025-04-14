Natrona County Arrest Log (04/010/25 – 04/14/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

William Patterson, 30 - Hold for District Court

Anthony Mendoza, 46 - Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court

Dillion Andrews, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Criminal Warrant

Lloyd Bly, 58 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Eavan Castaner, Hold for WSP

Spencer Rich, 34 - Contract Hold/Billing

Mary Brewer, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Timothy Snooks, 47 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Kolton Bagent, 26 - Hold for Agency

Eliah Givhan, 18 - Theft of $1,000 or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Michal Lindberg, 30 - Failure to Appear

Erin McNamara, 60 - Serving Weekends

Tino Griego, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Christopher Chambers, DUI: Alcohol, Driving W/I Single Lane, Interference

Ryan Russell, 41 - Failure to Comply

Gregory Harvey, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Rebecca Green, 27 - Failure to Comply X2

Amanda Mason, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Marcus Brown, 46 - Failure to Appear

Skyler McClure, 32 - Assault and Battery

Marco Mejia-Montiel,36 - Immigration Hold

Jorge Perez-Romero, 50 - Immigration Hold

Carol Hughes, 59 - Public Intoxication

Zachary Foster, 42 - Failure to Comply X2, County Warrant

Cecilia Warren, 32 - Public Intoxication

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 32 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Isabeau Bratton, 21 - Disturbing the Peace - Obstruction

Kobe Tillman, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Interference, Criminal Trespass, Convicted Felon - Possession Firearm, Aggravated Assault and Battery w/ a Deadly Weapon, Addl Sentence: Use of a Firearm - 1st

Tru Nielson, 19 - Domestic Battery -1st, Under 21: Consume Alcohol

