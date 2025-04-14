Natrona County Arrest Log (04/010/25 – 04/14/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
William Patterson, 30 - Hold for District Court
Anthony Mendoza, 46 - Hold for WSP, Hold for District Court
Dillion Andrews, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Criminal Warrant
Lloyd Bly, 58 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Eavan Castaner, Hold for WSP
Spencer Rich, 34 - Contract Hold/Billing
Mary Brewer, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Timothy Snooks, 47 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
Kolton Bagent, 26 - Hold for Agency
Eliah Givhan, 18 - Theft of $1,000 or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Michal Lindberg, 30 - Failure to Appear
Erin McNamara, 60 - Serving Weekends
Tino Griego, 39 - Serve Jail Time
Christopher Chambers, DUI: Alcohol, Driving W/I Single Lane, Interference
Ryan Russell, 41 - Failure to Comply
Gregory Harvey, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Rebecca Green, 27 - Failure to Comply X2
Amanda Mason, 39 - Serve Jail Time
Marcus Brown, 46 - Failure to Appear
Skyler McClure, 32 - Assault and Battery
Marco Mejia-Montiel,36 - Immigration Hold
Jorge Perez-Romero, 50 - Immigration Hold
Carol Hughes, 59 - Public Intoxication
Zachary Foster, 42 - Failure to Comply X2, County Warrant
Cecilia Warren, 32 - Public Intoxication
Lucinda Wallowingbull, 32 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Isabeau Bratton, 21 - Disturbing the Peace - Obstruction
Kobe Tillman, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Interference, Criminal Trespass, Convicted Felon - Possession Firearm, Aggravated Assault and Battery w/ a Deadly Weapon, Addl Sentence: Use of a Firearm - 1st
Tru Nielson, 19 - Domestic Battery -1st, Under 21: Consume Alcohol
xxx
See past arrest logs here.
HistoricalCasper Police Docket from 1904
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend
Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media