Natrona County Arrest Log (03/26/25 – 03/27/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Adolfo Aceves, 19 - Serve Jail Time
Tia Lawrence, 55 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply X2
Taryn Martin, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Hold for CAC
Amanda Neuman, 38 - Serve Jail Time
Antonio Hernandez-Cruz, 30 - Immigration Hold
Jose Perez-Franco, 42 - Immigration Hold
Jessica Cook, 38 - Courtesy Hold Ot/Agency
Sara Williamson, 37 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Jordan Suess, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Melissa Call, 38 - Serve Jail Time
Jon Werner, 58 - Serve Jail Time
Leila Fox, 23 - Failure to Comply X2, District Court Bench Warrant
Micheal Jimenez, 44 - Failure to Comply
See past arrest logs here.
