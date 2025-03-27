Natrona County Arrest Log (03/26/25 – 03/27/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Adolfo Aceves, 19 - Serve Jail Time

Tia Lawrence, 55 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply X2

Taryn Martin, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Hold for CAC

Amanda Neuman, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Antonio Hernandez-Cruz, 30 - Immigration Hold

Jose Perez-Franco, 42 - Immigration Hold

Jessica Cook, 38 - Courtesy Hold Ot/Agency

Sara Williamson, 37 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jordan Suess, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Melissa Call, 38 - Serve Jail Time

Jon Werner, 58 - Serve Jail Time

Leila Fox, 23 - Failure to Comply X2, District Court Bench Warrant

Micheal Jimenez, 44 - Failure to Comply

See past arrest logs here.

