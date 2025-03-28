Natrona County Arrest Log (03/27/25 – 03/28/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cody Wallace, 31 - Criminal Warrant
Carol Hughes, 59 - Failure to Comply
Angel Newport, 26 - Failure to Comply
Rebecca Crane, 44 - Criminal Warrant
Cody Mulder, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Collette Sickler, 26 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Landon Spencer, 22 - District Court Bench Warrant
David Gober, 51 - Failure to Comply
Dante Allison, 24 - Serve Jail Time
Austen Megarity, 29 - Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense
Darren Eliasoff, 46 - Failure to Appear
Autumn Smith, 28 - Failure to Comply
