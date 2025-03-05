Natrona County Arrest Log (03/04/25 – 03/05/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Randi Duran, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Anthony Lincoln, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Brian Depaolo, 49 - Serve Jail Time

Kandice Westlake, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michelle Ford, 20 - Failure to Comply

Julio Lopez-Vazquez, 37 - Immigration Hold

Gabrielle Swanson, 26 - Failure to Comply, Attempt & Conspire: Felony

Kristopher Schultz, 50 - Failure to Comply

Cheryl Piper, 23 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

