Natrona County Arrest Log (09/05/25 – 09/08/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ronald Beverly, 27 - Criminal Trespass, Porperty Destruction: $1,000 or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Sean McIntosh, 24 - Serve Jail Time
Travis Maddox, 60 - Failure to Comply
Elizabeth Lucas, 43 - DUI: Alcohol
Audrey Schultz, 23 - Failure to Comply
Osmar Hernandez-Heras, 24 - Immigration Hold
Michael Ball, 26 - Failure to Appear
Christian Duran-Mendez, 30 - Immigration Hold
Zachary Hodgins, 36 - Attempt & Conspire
Veronica Hanock, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Johua Hoyer, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance, Driving While License Cancelled
Shaun Steinke, 47 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Michael Cottle, 68 - Failure to Appear
Kelly Reyes, 42 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
Paul Renaud, 61 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Test
Kimberly Holmes, 60 - Failure to Appear
Doug Big Medicine, 47 - County Warrant/Hold
Brian Fowler, 47 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Domestic Battery - 1st
