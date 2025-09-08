Natrona County Arrest Log (09/05/25 – 09/08/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ronald Beverly, 27 - Criminal Trespass, Porperty Destruction: $1,000 or More, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sean McIntosh, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Travis Maddox, 60 - Failure to Comply

Elizabeth Lucas, 43 - DUI: Alcohol

Audrey Schultz, 23 - Failure to Comply

Osmar Hernandez-Heras, 24 - Immigration Hold

Michael Ball, 26 - Failure to Appear

Christian Duran-Mendez, 30 - Immigration Hold

Zachary Hodgins, 36 - Attempt & Conspire

Veronica Hanock, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Johua Hoyer, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance, Driving While License Cancelled

Shaun Steinke, 47 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Michael Cottle, 68 - Failure to Appear

Kelly Reyes, 42 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Paul Renaud, 61 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Defrauding Drug & Alcohol Test

Kimberly Holmes, 60 - Failure to Appear

Doug Big Medicine, 47 - County Warrant/Hold

Brian Fowler, 47 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Domestic Battery - 1st

