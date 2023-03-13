Converse County Sheriff: Man’s Death Probably Not a Homicide

A man found deceased by a highway near Douglas earlier this month probably was not the result of a homicide, according to a news release from Converse County Sheriff Clint Becker on Monday.

On March 1, the Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began the investigation of the death of Ryan Green, whose body was found near mile post 12 on Wyoming Highway 93 on private property.

To mitigate rumors, the Sheriff's Office and other agencies have investigated Green's death.

The investigation has included autopsy; scene processing by the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory; interviews of family, witnesses and other persons; and cell phone data recovery.

"The Converse County Sheriff's Office wishes to advise that, pending toxicological results from the autopsy, at this time, Ryan Green’s death does not appear to be a homicide," according to the news release.

The case remains under investigation.