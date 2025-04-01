Natrona County Community Baby Shower: Diapers, Baby Essentials, More

You are invited to Natrona County's 10th Annual Community Baby Shower on Saturday, April 12th, from 10:00 a.m. to noon located at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming at 1701 E. K Street in Casper.

This event is made possible by Boys & Girls Club of Wyoming, Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Wyoming Department of Family Services, Parents as Teachers, and the Mercer Family Resource Center.

There is no cost to attend.

The Community Baby Shower aims to bring families who are currently expecting or have children ages 0-3 together with prenatal/early childhood service providers in Natrona County for an opportunity to connect and learn in a fun, welcoming atmosphere.

There will be valuable resources from within the community offering interactive educational messages that promote healthy lifestyles, share knowledge of child and family development, and supports overall family well-being.

Spring Field Guide for Spotting Birds Returning to Wyoming Audubon of the Rockies lists several places you can spot birds that have come back to the Cowboy State. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media