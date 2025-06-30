Natrona County Arrest Log (06/28/25 – 06/30/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Travis Schaub, 53 - Criminal Warrant
Shari Maxey, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Derrick Jonas, 38 - Failure to Appear
Joshua Roberts, 46 - Failure to Appear
Christina Counts, 41 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Casey Henry, 36 - Failure to Appear
Robert Watson, 20 - Serve Jail Time
Jamie Sheeks, 39 - Failure to Appear, Bond Revocation
Jerry Hong, 41 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Rufus Thomas, 62 - Failure to Appear
Austin Pacheco, 33 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole
Louis Montoya, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Kristina Slagle, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Appear
Kerry Muggenburg, 37 - Burglary; building, Failure to Appear, County Warrant, Failure to Comply
Crystal Wassmuth, 41 - Failure to Appear
Gregory Brown, 40 - County Warrant/Hold
Nathan Espinoza, 22 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference
