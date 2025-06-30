Natrona County Arrest Log (06/28/25 – 06/30/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Travis Schaub, 53 - Criminal Warrant

Shari Maxey, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Derrick Jonas, 38 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Roberts, 46 - Failure to Appear

Christina Counts, 41 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Casey Henry, 36 - Failure to Appear

Robert Watson, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Jamie Sheeks, 39 - Failure to Appear, Bond Revocation

Jerry Hong, 41 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Rufus Thomas, 62 - Failure to Appear

Austin Pacheco, 33 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Louis Montoya, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kristina Slagle, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Brian Sunrhodes, 40 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Appear

Kerry Muggenburg, 37 - Burglary; building, Failure to Appear, County Warrant, Failure to Comply

Crystal Wassmuth, 41 - Failure to Appear

Gregory Brown, 40 - County Warrant/Hold

Nathan Espinoza, 22 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference

