Natrona County Arrest Log (4/14/23 – 4/16/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Darron Monroe, 25 — Hold for probation and parole

Bobby Davis, 34 — Fail to comply x3

Kerry Muggenburg, 34 — Criminal warrant

Franklin Levi, 9— Hold for probation and parole

Deandre Phillips, 41 — District court bench warrant x2

Sianne Bunn, 20 — Shoplifting

Zachary Krueger, 30 — Hold for probation and parole

Dean Murrain, 30 — Fail to comply x3, Driving while license suspended, Resisting arrest, Insurance violation, Improper window tinting, No registration, Reckless driving

Christopher Lutonsky, 42 — Fail to comply, Hold for probation and parole

Gerldine England, 41 — Hold for probation and parole

Cynthia Pitt, 49 — Hold for probation and parole

Juan Roldan, 34 — Driving under the influence, Open container, Driving while license cancelled or suspended, Driving without interlock device

Austin Mettler, 25 — Driving while under the influence, Possession - marijuana, Run stop sign

Traxton Bills, 21 — Driving while under the influence

Virginia Eaton, 60 — Public intoxication

