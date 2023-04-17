Natrona County Arrest Log (4/14/23 – 4/16/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Darron Monroe, 25 — Hold for probation and parole
- Bobby Davis, 34 — Fail to comply x3
- Kerry Muggenburg, 34 — Criminal warrant
- Franklin Levi, 9— Hold for probation and parole
- Deandre Phillips, 41 — District court bench warrant x2
- Sianne Bunn, 20 — Shoplifting
- Zachary Krueger, 30 — Hold for probation and parole
- Dean Murrain, 30 — Fail to comply x3, Driving while license suspended, Resisting arrest, Insurance violation, Improper window tinting, No registration, Reckless driving
- Christopher Lutonsky, 42 — Fail to comply, Hold for probation and parole
- Gerldine England, 41 — Hold for probation and parole
- Cynthia Pitt, 49 — Hold for probation and parole
- Juan Roldan, 34 — Driving under the influence, Open container, Driving while license cancelled or suspended, Driving without interlock device
- Austin Mettler, 25 — Driving while under the influence, Possession - marijuana, Run stop sign
- Traxton Bills, 21 — Driving while under the influence
- Virginia Eaton, 60 — Public intoxication
