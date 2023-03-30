Natrona County Arrest Log (3/29/23 – 3/30/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alixandrea Phillips, 34 -- Serve jail itme.

Lanny Wilson, 27 -- Failure to Appear.

Spencer Rhodes, 29 -- Probationary Court Hold.

Payne Yellowrobe, 37 -- Criminal Warrant.

Shawna Hansen, 35 -- Burglary.

Ryder Iddings, 27 -- Hold for Probation and Parole.

Adriena Medina, 39 -- Possession of a Controlled Substance (X2).

Benjamin Sorby, 38 -- Burglary, Theft - $1000 or more.

Cherica Apodaca, 43 -- Hold for Probation and Parole.

Karleen Shane, 45 -- Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ariana Upton, 45 -- Hold for Probation and Parole.

Shawvon LeBlanc, 34 -- Failure to Appear.

Kendra Jones, 40 -- Failure to Appear.

Cruz Peters, 34 -- Hold for Probation and Parole.

Roger Peters, 62 -- Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Dagon Antonucci, 21 -- Failure to Appear.

David Underbrink, 63 -- DUI.

Coewyn Crawford, 19 -- DUS, Insurance Violation, MIP.

Russell Durand, 52 -- Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Mallory Smith, 36 -- Felony Escape.

Robert Galloway, 34 -- Domestic Battery.

