Natrona County Arrest Log (10/17/22 – 10/19/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Acosta Morales -- Shoplifting, Hold for probation and Parole

Kelly Allen -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joseph Barrera -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Staci Barrera -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for probation and Parole

Laura Birr -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Thomas Branstetter -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Felix Carrera -- Theft - Under $1,000, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Bradley Crow -- District Court Bench Warrant

Kevin DeSchneau -- Hold for probation and Parole

Stephanie Flores Pena -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Ivan Gudino -- Serve Jail Time

Hauser Harris -- Simple Assault, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Sergio Hernandez-Guerrero -- Immigration Hold

John Hiltner -- Hold for WSP

Brendan Hoffman -- District Court Bench Warrant

Casey Hudgens -- Fail to Appear x2

Amelia Kraft -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply

Cole Lewis -- Fail to Appear

Leslie Mcguire -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Nathan Means -- Hold for probation and Parole

Duey Palmer -- Fail to Comply

Daniel Parker -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Rozellen Rhoades -- Hold for probation and Parole

Rachael Stack -- Hold for probation and Parole

Anthony Steelman -- Criminal Warrant

