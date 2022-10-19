Natrona County Arrest Log (10/17/22 – 10/19/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kevin Acosta Morales -- Shoplifting, Hold for probation and Parole
- Kelly Allen -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Joseph Barrera -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Staci Barrera -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for probation and Parole
- Laura Birr -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Thomas Branstetter -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Felix Carrera -- Theft - Under $1,000, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Bradley Crow -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Kevin DeSchneau -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Stephanie Flores Pena -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Ivan Gudino -- Serve Jail Time
- Hauser Harris -- Simple Assault, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Sergio Hernandez-Guerrero -- Immigration Hold
- John Hiltner -- Hold for WSP
- Brendan Hoffman -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Casey Hudgens -- Fail to Appear x2
- Amelia Kraft -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply
- Cole Lewis -- Fail to Appear
- Leslie Mcguire -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Nathan Means -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Duey Palmer -- Fail to Comply
- Daniel Parker -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Rozellen Rhoades -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Rachael Stack -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Anthony Steelman -- Criminal Warrant
