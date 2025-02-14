Natrona County Arrest Log (02/13/25 – 02/14/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Luka Rasmussen, 18 - Involuntary Manslaughter

William Lee, 68 - Possession Controlled Substance - 3oz or less

Mary Larson, 36 - Attempt & Conspire Felony

Warren Haygood, 39 - Contract Hold/Billing

Donald Smith, 61 - Failure to Comply

Kristina Barela, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Wiley Lutkins, 38 - Failure to Comply

Beatriz Lopez, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

Catherine Morton, 69 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear

Sara Wilson, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Regina McPike, 41 - Failure to Appear

Mathew Epperson, 38 - Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation, Registration Motor Vehicle

Daniel Gomez Jimenez, 20 - Resisting Arrest, Courtesy Hold

Fernando Gomez Jimenez, Driver's License, Insurance Violation, Turning Signal, Yield when Entering From Private, Immigration Hold

Charles Sarantou, 40 - Trespassing

Randal Wher, 40 - Failure to Comply

Lori Williams, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Alexa Lafferty, 22 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kerry Muggenburg, 36 - Failure to Comply

Anacin Belving, 35 - Driving While License Suspended

