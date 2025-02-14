Natrona County Arrest Log (02/13/25 – 02/14/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Luka Rasmussen, 18 - Involuntary Manslaughter
William Lee, 68 - Possession Controlled Substance - 3oz or less
Mary Larson, 36 - Attempt & Conspire Felony
Warren Haygood, 39 - Contract Hold/Billing
Donald Smith, 61 - Failure to Comply
Kristina Barela, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
Wiley Lutkins, 38 - Failure to Comply
Beatriz Lopez, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant
Catherine Morton, 69 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear
Sara Wilson, 42 - Criminal Warrant
Regina McPike, 41 - Failure to Appear
Mathew Epperson, 38 - Driving While License Suspended, Insurance Violation, Registration Motor Vehicle
Daniel Gomez Jimenez, 20 - Resisting Arrest, Courtesy Hold
Fernando Gomez Jimenez, Driver's License, Insurance Violation, Turning Signal, Yield when Entering From Private, Immigration Hold
Charles Sarantou, 40 - Trespassing
Randal Wher, 40 - Failure to Comply
Lori Williams, 38 - Criminal Warrant
Alexa Lafferty, 22 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Kerry Muggenburg, 36 - Failure to Comply
Anacin Belving, 35 - Driving While License Suspended
