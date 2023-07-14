Natrona County Arrest Log (7/13/23 – 7/14/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dustin Kennedy, 38 -- Fail to comply.

Jenifer Sorenson, 49 -- Possess controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams (2x).

Amanda Rahman, 40 -- Fail to appear, fail to comply, District Court bench warrant.

Kaitlynn Peeler, 23 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Kevin Ridl, 58 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Cherica Apodaca, 43 -- Fail to comply.

Elysha Tsinigine, 35 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Trevor Cecchettini, 50 -- Fail to comply.

Darin Gaffield, 37 -- Fail to appear, District Court bench warrant, criminal warrant.

John Pearce, 49 -- Fail to comply.

Jeremiah Kemme, 40 -- Fail to comply.

