Natrona County Arrest Log (10/21/22 – 10/24/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Theodore Bell -- Public intoxication prohibited.

Kaden Daniels -- Serving weekends.

Shiela Darnell -- Serve jail time.

Wyatt Dionne -- Fail to appear.

Byron Drake -- Hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance - plant 3 ounces or less, interference with a police officer, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, valid driver's license.

Michael Fuson -- Public intoxication.

Jacob Hair -- Escape or charged for crime, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Theodore Hansen -- Fail to appear.

Ryan Harkins -- Possession of a controlled substance - schedule I, II or III, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance - schedule I, II.

Georges Karaouni -- Domestic assault - first offense, apply pressure on throat or neck.

Bryson Manthei -- Manufacture or deliver controlled substance - schedule I, II, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less (x2), stop before emerging from alley, possession of a controlled substance LSD 3/10th of a gram, possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams.

Michael Martinez -- Violate protection order, interference with a peace officer, probation revocation by a police officer.

Max Moody -- Serve jail time.

Hope Murray -- Driving while under the influence, driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to comply.

Angel Newport -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), reckless driving.

Andrew Oglietti -- Possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

Talcon Patik -- Public intoxication prohibited.

Phillip Pellman -- Interference, driving under suspension, failure to appear, failure to comply.

Katrina Pergande -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Everett Phillips -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, District Court bench warrant, fail to appear.

Cassandra Prichett -- National Crime Information Center hit, manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance (x2).

Jade Rattenne -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Juan Quinn -- Fail to appear.

Gabrielle Swanson -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.08% or more, possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap - 3 grams, compulsory auto insurance - first offense.

Jeremiah Vigil -- Interference with a peace officer, simple assault.

Kyle Vollmer -- Criminal warrant, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Joshua Wagner -- Serve jail time.

Ronald Warner -- Fail to comply.

