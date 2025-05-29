Natrona County Arrest Log (05/27/25 – 05/29/25)
Natrona County Sheriff's Office Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Tracy Hinds, 52 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold X2
Gordon Hart, 46 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Hold for Probation
Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Interference, Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant X2, Failure to Appear
Sara Wilson, 43 - Failure to Comply X2
Robin Collins, 45 - Failure to Comply X2, District Court Bench Warrant
Blain Bailey, 61 - Assault & Battery, County Warrant/Hold
Melinda Fetherolf, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance
Jeffrey Johnson, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
David Dryden, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespass
James Alley, 39 - Serve Jail Time
Heydi Coyoy-Chilel, 30 - Valid Driver's License, Immigration
Leon Daniels, 52 - Contract Hold/Billing
Manuel Moreno, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant
Gary Bushnell, 46 - Criminal Warrant
Ricardo Hernandez-Morales, 28 - Immigration Hold
Chazton Wahilani, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Amber Dawn Taylor, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Tikae Willson, 21 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Public Intoxication
Matthew Fogle, 46 - Public Intoxication
Laurie Czerney, 48 - Failure to Appear X2
