Natrona County Arrest Log (05/27/25 – 05/29/25)

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Tracy Hinds, 52 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant/Hold X2

Gordon Hart, 46 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Hold for Probation

Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Interference, Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant X2, Failure to Appear

Sara Wilson, 43 - Failure to Comply X2

Robin Collins, 45 - Failure to Comply X2, District Court Bench Warrant

Blain Bailey, 61 - Assault & Battery, County Warrant/Hold

Melinda Fetherolf, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance

Jeffrey Johnson, 40 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

David Dryden, 53 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespass

James Alley, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Heydi Coyoy-Chilel, 30 - Valid Driver's License, Immigration

Leon Daniels, 52 - Contract Hold/Billing

Manuel Moreno, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant

Gary Bushnell, 46 - Criminal Warrant

Ricardo Hernandez-Morales, 28 - Immigration Hold

Chazton Wahilani, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Amber Dawn Taylor, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Tikae Willson, 21 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply

Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Public Intoxication

Matthew Fogle, 46 - Public Intoxication

Laurie Czerney, 48 - Failure to Appear X2

