Natrona County Arrest Log (05/31/25 – 06/02/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Zachary Woods, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply

Elburn Bailey, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Failure to Comply X2, County Warrant/Hold

John Pearce, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Escape Felony COnviction

Billy MacKay, 43 - Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense wi 5 Years, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Susan Arner, 68 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gideon Jackson, 21 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

