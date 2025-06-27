Natrona County Arrest Log (06/25/25 – 06/27/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Tyler Hamm, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Andrea Scribner, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Sch I, II, III, Powder or Crystal
Brandon Washington, 32 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Joshua Allison, 31 - No Registration, Auto Insurance, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Christopher Carlen, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Failure to Appear, County Warrant
Bryan Doss, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Thomas Mulligan, 49 - Courtesy Hold
Bradley Conley, 21 - Courtesy Hold
Cole Sherwood, 29 - Courtesy Hold
James Lackey, 43 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Brittney Towe, 27 - Serve Jail Time
Yoda Sage, 36 - Failure to Appear
Emily Gallegos, 50 - Failure to Appear X2
Clement Eagle, 52 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Paul Wilson, 59 - Trespassing, Criminal Warrant
Devin Pangus, 32 - Failure to Appear
Kimberly Proudfoot, 33 - Failure to Comply X2
Leroy Jefferson, 28 - County Warrant X2
Roman Juan-Carlos, 35 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Traffic Control Signals, Failure to Provide Proof of Liabiliy, Immigration Hold, Valid Driver's License
Jeremiah Carmona, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Mildred Estell, 34 - Failure to Appear, Domestic Battery - 1st
