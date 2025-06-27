Natrona County Arrest Log (06/25/25 – 06/27/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Tyler Hamm, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Andrea Scribner, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, Sch I, II, III, Powder or Crystal

Brandon Washington, 32 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Joshua Allison, 31 - No Registration, Auto Insurance, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Christopher Carlen, 42 - District Court Bench Warrant X2, Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Bryan Doss, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Thomas Mulligan, 49 - Courtesy Hold

Bradley Conley, 21 - Courtesy Hold

Cole Sherwood, 29 - Courtesy Hold

James Lackey, 43 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Brittney Towe, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Yoda Sage, 36 - Failure to Appear

Emily Gallegos, 50 - Failure to Appear X2

Clement Eagle, 52 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Paul Wilson, 59 - Trespassing, Criminal Warrant

Devin Pangus, 32 - Failure to Appear

Kimberly Proudfoot, 33 - Failure to Comply X2

Leroy Jefferson, 28 - County Warrant X2

Roman Juan-Carlos, 35 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Traffic Control Signals, Failure to Provide Proof of Liabiliy, Immigration Hold, Valid Driver's License

Jeremiah Carmona, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Mildred Estell, 34 - Failure to Appear, Domestic Battery - 1st



