Natrona County Arrest Log (09/4/25 – 09/26/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Antonio Johnson, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant 3 oz.

Nia Washington, 31 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant

Gideon Jackson, 21 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Probation Revocation

Kenneth Dimberg, 56 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder or Crystal

Jenterece Watkins, 44 - Fail to Comply

Nicole Naslund, 30 - Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Liliana Marquez, 18 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Marissa Brown, 31 - Serving Weekends

Karlin Carlson, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Property Destruction Under $1,000

Taryn Martin, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Blake Davis, 43 - Fail to Comply

Cynthia Holland, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Coleton Murphy, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Vince Littleman, 43 - Courtesy Hold

Garrett McKinzie, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear X3, Fail to Comply

Malika Brown, 34 - Fail to Comply

David Marshall, 49 - County Warrant/Hold

Humberto Andrade Anaya, 49 - Possession Controlled Substance- Cocaine/Crack, Sch I, II, or III

Lonn Peterson, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Mary Brewer, 37 - Camping Restricted in the City

Israel Bell, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Victoria Brown, 40 - Fail to Appear X4

Carrissa brown, 34 - County Warrant/Hold

Talon Morgan, 21 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More

Mekhi Embry, 25 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Possession Controlled Substance Substance - Plant

Ruby Higgins, 21 - Fail to Appear X2

