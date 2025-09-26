Natrona County Arrest Log (09/4/25 – 09/26/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Antonio Johnson, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant 3 oz.
Nia Washington, 31 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Gideon Jackson, 21 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant, Probation Revocation
Kenneth Dimberg, 56 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder or Crystal
Jenterece Watkins, 44 - Fail to Comply
Nicole Naslund, 30 - Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
Liliana Marquez, 18 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Marissa Brown, 31 - Serving Weekends
Karlin Carlson, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Property Destruction Under $1,000
Taryn Martin, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Blake Davis, 43 - Fail to Comply
Cynthia Holland, 42 - Courtesy Hold
Coleton Murphy, 33 - Courtesy Hold
Vince Littleman, 43 - Courtesy Hold
Garrett McKinzie, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear X3, Fail to Comply
Malika Brown, 34 - Fail to Comply
David Marshall, 49 - County Warrant/Hold
Humberto Andrade Anaya, 49 - Possession Controlled Substance- Cocaine/Crack, Sch I, II, or III
Lonn Peterson, 56 - Serve Jail Time
Mary Brewer, 37 - Camping Restricted in the City
Israel Bell, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Victoria Brown, 40 - Fail to Appear X4
Carrissa brown, 34 - County Warrant/Hold
Talon Morgan, 21 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More
Mekhi Embry, 25 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Possession Controlled Substance Substance - Plant
Ruby Higgins, 21 - Fail to Appear X2
