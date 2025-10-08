Natrona County Arrest Log (10/07/25 – 10/08/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Joshua Lujan, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant
Joshua Cantrell, 42 - Serve Jail TIme
Micheal Odom, 33 - Courtesy Hold
Ronald Fox, 56 - Hold for District Court
Jolene Good, 47 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Comply
Thomas Hall, 66 - Fail to Comply
Sergio Gonzalez, 34 - Serve Jail Time
Robert Ford, 50 - Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Kenneth Daly, 46 - Fail to Comply
Heather Spurlin, 49 - Property Destruction $1,000 or More
Chloe Champion, 26 - Disturbing the Peace-Uses Threatening
William De-Jesus, 45 - Forgery - Alter Writing, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Cory Campbell, 42 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III
Jacob Fleury, 32 - Fail to Comply
Jennifer Shakespeare, 40 - Fail to Appear
