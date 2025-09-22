Natrona County Arrest Log (09/19/25 – 09/22/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ronald Warner, 60 - Failure to Appear X2

Jeffrey Maxfield, 56 - Failure to Appear

Pammy Felter, 32 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Clit Witcher, 66 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm

James Skinner, 39 - Failure to Appear, Hold for CAC

Brenda Filter, 44 - Failure to Appear

Jacob Moore, 33 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd, Failure to Comply

Brittany Tennyson, 27 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Liquid, Powder or Crystal

Lanny Wilson, 29 - Criminal Trespass

Jefrey Bautista Javier, 19 - Immigration Hold

Michael Malloy, 43 - Resting Arrest-Assist Person in Custody, Failure to Comply

David Hubbard, 35 - Criminal Entry, Property Destruction Under $1,000

Thomas Reed, 72 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Linda Reed, 69 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ramiro Rangel Luna, 30 - DUI .08% w/i 2 Hours of Driving, Driving w/o Interlock, Interference, Prohibited Parking; Tunnel, Driving While License Cancelled, Open Container

Shane Schroefel, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Nicole Hall, 54 - Serve Jail Time

Jeremy Tsinigine, 39 - Failure to Comply

Jonathan Blake, 65 - Failure to Appear

John Molnar, 53 - Failure to Appear

Michael Shirts, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Amanda Jones, 34 - Failure to Comply

Peter OBrien, 22 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

Enrique Riera-Nieto, 31 - Driver's License -Valid, Taillights

Theresa Hunter, 48 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder

Kaden Weinrich, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Valid Driver's License, Possession - Powder or Crystal

