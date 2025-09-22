Natrona County Arrest Log (09/19/25 – 09/22/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ronald Warner, 60 - Failure to Appear X2
Jeffrey Maxfield, 56 - Failure to Appear
Pammy Felter, 32 - Criminal Bench Warrant
Clit Witcher, 66 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm
James Skinner, 39 - Failure to Appear, Hold for CAC
Brenda Filter, 44 - Failure to Appear
Jacob Moore, 33 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd, Failure to Comply
Brittany Tennyson, 27 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Liquid, Powder or Crystal
Lanny Wilson, 29 - Criminal Trespass
Jefrey Bautista Javier, 19 - Immigration Hold
Michael Malloy, 43 - Resting Arrest-Assist Person in Custody, Failure to Comply
David Hubbard, 35 - Criminal Entry, Property Destruction Under $1,000
Thomas Reed, 72 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Linda Reed, 69 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Ramiro Rangel Luna, 30 - DUI .08% w/i 2 Hours of Driving, Driving w/o Interlock, Interference, Prohibited Parking; Tunnel, Driving While License Cancelled, Open Container
Shane Schroefel, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Nicole Hall, 54 - Serve Jail Time
Jeremy Tsinigine, 39 - Failure to Comply
Jonathan Blake, 65 - Failure to Appear
John Molnar, 53 - Failure to Appear
Michael Shirts, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Amanda Jones, 34 - Failure to Comply
Peter OBrien, 22 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
Enrique Riera-Nieto, 31 - Driver's License -Valid, Taillights
Theresa Hunter, 48 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder
Kaden Weinrich, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Valid Driver's License, Possession - Powder or Crystal
