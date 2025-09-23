Natrona County Arrest Log (09/21/25 – 09/23/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Seth Burrer, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Ball, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Raymond Ramirez, 31 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Ruvalcaba, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lucia Conner, 20 - Property Destruction, Under 18 Possess/Use Tobacco

Scott Rayburn, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Joseph Antelope, 31 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

Bobby Rowland, 31 - Public Intoxication

Joshua Allison, 31 - Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substane - SCH I, II, Failure to Appear

Devin Pangus, 32 - Failure to Appear

CHristopher King, 39 - Trespassing

Travis Kline, 37 - Failure to Appear

DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper All of the information below was obtained from the National Crime Information Center entries created by the entering law enforcement agencies. This page will only contain people who were reported missing in Wyoming to a Wyoming law enforcement agency.

Wyoming law enforcement agencies are working cooperatively on unsolved missing person cases located throughout the State of Wyoming. A brief summary of each missing person case is provided. Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is urged to contact the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

**To submit a tip on a missing person from Wyoming please visit wyomingdci.wyo.gov

