Natrona County Arrest Log (09/21/25 – 09/23/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Seth Burrer, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Michael Ball, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Raymond Ramirez, 31 - Failure to Comply
Joshua Ruvalcaba, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Lucia Conner, 20 - Property Destruction, Under 18 Possess/Use Tobacco
Scott Rayburn, 52 - Serve Jail Time
Joseph Antelope, 31 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
Bobby Rowland, 31 - Public Intoxication
Joshua Allison, 31 - Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substane - SCH I, II, Failure to Appear
Devin Pangus, 32 - Failure to Appear
CHristopher King, 39 - Trespassing
Travis Kline, 37 - Failure to Appear
