Natrona County Arrest Log (09/22/25 – 09/24/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Theresa Hunter, 48 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Fail to Appear

Seth Burrer, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Ball, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lucia Conner, 20 - Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Under 18 Possess/Use Tobacco

Scott Rayburn, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Joseph Antelope, 31 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Burglary, Controlled Substance Use

Joshua Allison, 31 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear

Devin Pangus, 32 - Failure to Appear

Travis Kline, 37 - Failure to Appear

Santiago Cabrera Ascanio, 24 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Driving, Domestic Battery - 1st, Immigration Hold

Jose Lorona-Celaya, 39 - Immigration Hold

Richard Ravert, 39 - Fail to Comply

Shadow Ray, 28 - Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Traffic Control Signal: Red, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Interference

Terrance Griffitts, 45 - Disrict Court Bench Warrant

Mary Brewer, 37 - Disturbing the Peace-Uses Threatening/ab

Ashlee Wirtala, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

William Fowler, 44 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Fail to Appear, Failure to Comply

Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Fail to Appear

Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Fail to Appear

Tecumseh Perank, 30 - DWUS, Driving Without Interlock-2nd Offense

Brent Morin, 47 - County Warrant/Hold, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Controlled Substance, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Dominique Clark, 29 - Fail to Appear

Antonio Johnson, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant

Nia Washington, 31 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant

Gideon Jackson, 21 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant

Tammy Barnes, 54 - Possession - Plant

Kenneth Dimberg, 56 - Possession - Plant, Powder or Crystal

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media