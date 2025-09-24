Natrona County Arrest Log (09/22/25 – 09/24/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Theresa Hunter, 48 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Fail to Appear
Seth Burrer, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Michael Ball, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Lucia Conner, 20 - Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Under 18 Possess/Use Tobacco
Scott Rayburn, 52 - Serve Jail Time
Joseph Antelope, 31 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Burglary, Controlled Substance Use
Joshua Allison, 31 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear
Devin Pangus, 32 - Failure to Appear
Travis Kline, 37 - Failure to Appear
Santiago Cabrera Ascanio, 24 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Driving, Domestic Battery - 1st, Immigration Hold
Jose Lorona-Celaya, 39 - Immigration Hold
Richard Ravert, 39 - Fail to Comply
Shadow Ray, 28 - Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Traffic Control Signal: Red, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Interference
Terrance Griffitts, 45 - Disrict Court Bench Warrant
Mary Brewer, 37 - Disturbing the Peace-Uses Threatening/ab
Ashlee Wirtala, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
William Fowler, 44 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Fail to Appear, Failure to Comply
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Fail to Appear
Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Fail to Appear
Tecumseh Perank, 30 - DWUS, Driving Without Interlock-2nd Offense
Brent Morin, 47 - County Warrant/Hold, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Controlled Substance, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Dominique Clark, 29 - Fail to Appear
Antonio Johnson, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Nia Washington, 31 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Gideon Jackson, 21 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Tammy Barnes, 54 - Possession - Plant
Kenneth Dimberg, 56 - Possession - Plant, Powder or Crystal
