Natrona County Arrest Log (09/09/25 – 09/11/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
April Wilson, 48 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Dennis Tyrrell, 69 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Brian Benally, 38 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest/Interference
Brooke Cottrell, 26 - Criminal Warrant
Endre Wass, 18 - Under 21 Alcohol Possession, Under 18 Tobacco Possession, Right of Way for Emergency Vehicle
Nickaya Rael, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Brianna Brown, 28 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Amy Hatfield, 48 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Caiden Gangwish, 21 - Fail to Comply X2
Deborah Beyer, 67 - Conspire to Commit Felony, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance, Powder or Crystal
Shelly Parker, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Valid Certificate
Sherry Hicks, 34 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Gina Harris, 38 - Driving while License, Suspended, Possession Controlled Substance- Powder or Crystal
Abrianna Arthur, 21 - DWUI (1st)
Pele Ponce-Guerrero, 32 - Immigration Hold
Garen Argyle, 37 - Shoplifting 1st Offense
Steven Wright, 51 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense), Marijuana Possession
