Natrona County Arrest Log (09/09/25 – 09/11/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

April Wilson, 48 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Dennis Tyrrell, 69 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brian Benally, 38 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest/Interference

Brooke Cottrell, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Endre Wass, 18 - Under 21 Alcohol Possession, Under 18 Tobacco Possession, Right of Way for Emergency Vehicle

Nickaya Rael, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brianna Brown, 28 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Amy Hatfield, 48 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Caiden Gangwish, 21 - Fail to Comply X2

Deborah Beyer, 67 - Conspire to Commit Felony, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance, Powder or Crystal

Shelly Parker, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Valid Certificate

Sherry Hicks, 34 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gina Harris, 38 - Driving while License, Suspended, Possession Controlled Substance- Powder or Crystal

Abrianna Arthur, 21 - DWUI (1st)

Pele Ponce-Guerrero, 32 - Immigration Hold

Garen Argyle, 37 - Shoplifting 1st Offense

Steven Wright, 51 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense), Marijuana Possession

