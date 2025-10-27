Natrona County Arrest Log (10/24/25-10/27/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Laramie Stamper, 36, Fail to appear

Tyler Ulrickson, 36, Serve jail time

Anthony Everett, 41, Breach of peace

Elysha Tsinigine, 37, Public Intoxication Prohibited, fail to appear

Jace Trevino, 18, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in custody

Dustin Neil, 39, Disturbing the peace-Uses threatening/ab

Lillyann Morales, 19, Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic, interfere with/hinder/F

Johnathan Quiver, 29, Public Intoxication Prohibited, property damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro

Carson Jackson, 26, DWUI (1st offense or 2nd offense within)

Phillip Pellman, 46, Fail to comply

Wenceslao Ramirez-Fuentes, 34, Immigration Hold

Joaquin Landaverde-Garcia, 36, Immigration Hold

Charles Raines, 25, Public Intoxication

David Cherry, 70, Fail to appear

Yoda Sage, 36, DUI 0.08% or more, Drive while LIC Cancelled, Suspended or, interfere w/Peace officer, open Contnr Alchl/ moving Veh-1st Off

☠ Creepy Casper Houses that WE LOVE October 15, 2025. So many skellies. They've basically taken over the city. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

🛒 Thrifting in Casper Fall is in full swing and it's a wonderful time to spice up your home and wardrobe with seasonal pieces. It's so easy to get new stuff with a few simple clicks and then wait for boxes to show up on your doorstep, but there's something refreshing about breathing new life into old pieces. Here are some of the things I found at Rescued Treasures in Casper 👇 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media