Natrona County Arrest Log (10/24/25-10/27/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Laramie Stamper, 36, Fail to appear
Tyler Ulrickson, 36, Serve jail time
Anthony Everett, 41, Breach of peace
Elysha Tsinigine, 37, Public Intoxication Prohibited, fail to appear
Jace Trevino, 18, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in custody
Dustin Neil, 39, Disturbing the peace-Uses threatening/ab
Lillyann Morales, 19, Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic, interfere with/hinder/F
Johnathan Quiver, 29, Public Intoxication Prohibited, property damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro
Carson Jackson, 26, DWUI (1st offense or 2nd offense within)
Phillip Pellman, 46, Fail to comply
Wenceslao Ramirez-Fuentes, 34, Immigration Hold
Joaquin Landaverde-Garcia, 36, Immigration Hold
Charles Raines, 25, Public Intoxication
David Cherry, 70, Fail to appear
Yoda Sage, 36, DUI 0.08% or more, Drive while LIC Cancelled, Suspended or, interfere w/Peace officer, open Contnr Alchl/ moving Veh-1st Off
