Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/25 – 10/13/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
David Wilkinson, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Possession - Plant
Diego Pico-Tarzona, 30 - Immigration Hold
Debra McCormack, 62 - Fail to Comply
Michelle Williams, 54 - Fail to Comply
Michal Lindberg, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Ashley Moyte, 33 - Fail to Comply
Jace Treving, 18 - Fail to Appear
Carter Fleck, 18 - Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance SchI, II, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Interference, Careless Driving
Chanzier Cole, 26 - Battery
Joshua OConnel, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance SccI, II, Fail to Appear
John Stinson, 36 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply X2
Austin Joslyn, 33 - Fail to Comply
Edwin Zabaia-Rayes, 25 - Immigration Hold
Jorge Lopez-Badillo, 27 - Immigration Hold
Steven Amos, 54 - Public Intoxication
Russell Billings, 37 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold X3
Amanda Montgomery, 42 - County Warrant/Hold
Isiaha Moore, 36 - Driving While License Suspended, Resisting Arrest
