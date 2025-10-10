Natrona County Arrest Log (10/09/25 – 10/10/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lance Silverstone, 54 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear X2
Robert Schukman, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Sarah Quinones, 36 - Courtesy Hold
Dakoda Harris, 26 - Hold for Agency
Joshua Tennyson, 34 - Criminal Warrant
Tina Reeves, 34 - Criminal Warrant
Byron Drake, 65 - Criminal Warrant
Ashley Aguirre 29 - County Warrant/Hold
Elijah Wiggins, 21 - Breach of Peace
Travis Nelson, 26 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
Tyrone Starks, 40 - False Imprisonment, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Possession - Plant
National Night Out Community Celebration in Casper
Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media