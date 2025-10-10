Natrona County Arrest Log (10/09/25 – 10/10/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Lance Silverstone, 54 - Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear X2

Robert Schukman, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sarah Quinones, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Dakoda Harris, 26 - Hold for Agency

Joshua Tennyson, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Tina Reeves, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Byron Drake, 65 - Criminal Warrant

Ashley Aguirre 29 - County Warrant/Hold

Elijah Wiggins, 21 - Breach of Peace

Travis Nelson, 26 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Tyrone Starks, 40 - False Imprisonment, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Possession - Plant

