Natrona County Arrest Log (9/6/22 – 9/8/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Paula Abeyta -- Marijuana-Possession, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Rochelle Addison -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
- Byra Amirault -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Austen Bagner -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less -, Hold for Circuit Court x2
- Yolanda Barrera -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Marlena Box -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
- Rodney Brafford -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Robin Collins -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Blake Creekmore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Colton Delauter -- Fail to Appear
- Serena Garduno -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Jayson Hall -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication
- John Kohler -- Criminal Warrant x4, Fail to Comply
- Nicole Murawski -- Fail to Comply
- Robert Richter -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Joshua Saskowski -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Stanley Seivewright -- Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Cont
- Clyde Tyler -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Travis Wheeler -- Criminal Warrant
- William Yates -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
