NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (9/27/24 – 9/30/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Michael Little Bird, 25 - Trespassing
Staci Barrera, 38 - Trespassing
Thomas Brown, 53 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Michael Daniels, 45 - Failure to Comply
Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing
Johny Fields, 43 - Failure to Comply
Fallon Cross, 38 - Failure to Comply
Michelle Broberg, 36 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Chantel Wright, 33 - Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance
Antwoine Williamson, 34 - Possession Controlled Substance X2, Create or Deliver Narcotic Substance
Leah Whiteplume, 43 - Open Container
Michael Blackley, 69 - Public Intoxication
Steven King, 40 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Mathew McMurray, 37 - Criminal Warrant
Shawn Rowland, 49 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Disturbing the Peace
Brandon Jenkins, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Anghelo Zevallos-Vargas, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1tst Offense, Domestic Battery, Immigration Hold
Tammy Arias, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant, Domestic Battery, Interference
Steven DeWitt, 26 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Alexander Piddington, 41 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Disturbing the peace
Skylar Major, 24 - Camping Restricted
Travis Dangler, 36 - Failure to Comply
Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Cameron George, 36 - DWUI (1st Offense or Second Within)
Robert Kowaleski, 38 - Failure to Comply
Robb Colton, 18 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana Possession
Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply
Montrese Kelly, 19 - Criminal Warrant
Nathaniel Hesse, 39 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more
John Jacox, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Justin Coatney, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Michal Lindberg, 30 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Shane Edelen, 34 - NCIC Hit
Alvaro Ramos, 27 - DWUI (1st Offense Within), Open Container, Invalid Driver's License
Amanda Gorsuch, 34 - Failure to Comply
Miguel Pruneda, 28 - DUI, Interference
Matthew Jensen, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
Sage Romsa, 19 - Under 21 - Consume Alcohol
Taylor Kraft, 30 - Serve Jail Time
Byron Drake, 45 - Serve Jail Time
Michele Kientz, 57 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal and Pill or Cap, Driving while License Cancelled or Suspended, Auto Insurance Offense
Brandi Haun, 28 - Interference, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Cristopher Noah, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder, Interference, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, Failure to Comply X2
