NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (9/27/24 – 9/30/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Little Bird, 25 - Trespassing

Staci Barrera, 38 - Trespassing

Thomas Brown, 53 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Daniels, 45 - Failure to Comply

Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing

Johny Fields, 43 - Failure to Comply

Fallon Cross, 38 - Failure to Comply

Michelle Broberg, 36 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Chantel Wright, 33 - Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance

Antwoine Williamson, 34 - Possession Controlled Substance X2, Create or Deliver Narcotic Substance

Leah Whiteplume, 43 - Open Container

Michael Blackley, 69 - Public Intoxication

Steven King, 40 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Mathew McMurray, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Shawn Rowland, 49 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Disturbing the Peace

Brandon Jenkins, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Anghelo Zevallos-Vargas, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1tst Offense, Domestic Battery, Immigration Hold

Tammy Arias, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant, Domestic Battery, Interference

Steven DeWitt, 26 - Failure to Appear, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Alexander Piddington, 41 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Disturbing the peace

Skylar Major, 24 - Camping Restricted

Travis Dangler, 36 - Failure to Comply

Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Cameron George, 36 - DWUI (1st Offense or Second Within)

Robert Kowaleski, 38 - Failure to Comply

Robb Colton, 18 - Failure to Appear, Marijuana Possession

Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply

Montrese Kelly, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Nathaniel Hesse, 39 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more

John Jacox, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Justin Coatney, 38 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Michal Lindberg, 30 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Shane Edelen, 34 - NCIC Hit

Alvaro Ramos, 27 - DWUI (1st Offense Within), Open Container, Invalid Driver's License

Amanda Gorsuch, 34 - Failure to Comply

Miguel Pruneda, 28 - DUI, Interference

Matthew Jensen, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Sage Romsa, 19 - Under 21 - Consume Alcohol

Taylor Kraft, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Byron Drake, 45 - Serve Jail Time

Michele Kientz, 57 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal and Pill or Cap, Driving while License Cancelled or Suspended, Auto Insurance Offense

Brandi Haun, 28 - Interference, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Cristopher Noah, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder, Interference, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, Failure to Comply X2