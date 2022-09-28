Natrona County Arrest Log (9/24/22 – 9/28/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Stanislav Bobrovskii -- Operate a CMV Without a CDL, Inspect, Repair and Maintain Parts and Accessory, No Brakes as Reqd, Fuel System Reqmts, Tire: Ply or Belt Material Exposed, On-BD Recording Device: Info Reqmts not, Local Laws (GEN), Immigration Hold

Terrance Brown -- Fail to Comply

Michelle Burke -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Charles Carr -- Hold for probation and Parole

Gary Chingman -- Criminal Warrant

Darrick Collins -- Serve Jail Time

Blake Creekmore -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jonathan Diaz -- Fail to Comply

Gerald Finch -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Gaiter -- Contract Hold/billing

Burl Gies -- Criminal Warrant

Sherri Grunwald -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole

Shane Johner -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Brittany Kern -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole

Rance Lehnen -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant 3 oz or Less, Cultivate Marijuana, etc., Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II

Ashley Mabbitt -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Noe Martinez-Vasquez -- Immigration Hold

Amber Milby -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense x2, Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Angr

Jaelin Miller -- Fail to Comply x2, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant x3, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Theft - $1,000 or More, Theft - Under $1,000

Manuel Moreno -- Contract Hold/billing, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Chad Mulloy -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Ryan Myron -- Hold for probation and Parole

Shaun Pacheco -- DUS-Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Jermaine Palato -- Hold for Probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Everett Phillips -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Interference With Police Officer, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Fail to Comply

Martha Potter -- Fail to Comply

Sierra Randall -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sharon Sleep -- Criminal Warrant

Malachy Springer -- Possess Controlled Substance - 3 oz or Less, Breach of Peace, Property Destruction: Under $1,000

Draven Stanton Gamotis -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jamie Stebbins -- Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer

Kolby Stockman -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Patricia Tholl -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Insurance violation-No Current Liability, Run Stop Sign

Keith Tyner -- Criminal Warrant

Gregory Wasson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Maureen Williamson -- Contract Hold/billing

Tikae Willson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply

