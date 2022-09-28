Natrona County Arrest Log (9/24/22 – 9/28/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Stanislav Bobrovskii -- Operate a CMV Without a CDL, Inspect, Repair and Maintain Parts and Accessory, No Brakes as Reqd, Fuel System Reqmts, Tire: Ply or Belt Material Exposed, On-BD Recording Device: Info Reqmts not, Local Laws (GEN), Immigration Hold
- Terrance Brown -- Fail to Comply
- Michelle Burke -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Charles Carr -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Gary Chingman -- Criminal Warrant
- Darrick Collins -- Serve Jail Time
- Blake Creekmore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jonathan Diaz -- Fail to Comply
- Gerald Finch -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Christopher Gaiter -- Contract Hold/billing
- Burl Gies -- Criminal Warrant
- Sherri Grunwald -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
- Shane Johner -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Brittany Kern -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole
- Rance Lehnen -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant 3 oz or Less, Cultivate Marijuana, etc., Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II
- Ashley Mabbitt -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Noe Martinez-Vasquez -- Immigration Hold
- Amber Milby -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense x2, Unlawful Contact: Rude, Insolent or Angr
- Jaelin Miller -- Fail to Comply x2, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant x3, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Theft - $1,000 or More, Theft - Under $1,000
- Manuel Moreno -- Contract Hold/billing, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Chad Mulloy -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Ryan Myron -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Shaun Pacheco -- DUS-Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Jermaine Palato -- Hold for Probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Everett Phillips -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Interference With Police Officer, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Fail to Comply
- Martha Potter -- Fail to Comply
- Sierra Randall -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Sharon Sleep -- Criminal Warrant
- Malachy Springer -- Possess Controlled Substance - 3 oz or Less, Breach of Peace, Property Destruction: Under $1,000
- Draven Stanton Gamotis -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Jamie Stebbins -- Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer
- Kolby Stockman -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure
- Patricia Tholl -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Insurance violation-No Current Liability, Run Stop Sign
- Keith Tyner -- Criminal Warrant
- Gregory Wasson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Maureen Williamson -- Contract Hold/billing
- Tikae Willson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply
