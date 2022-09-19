Natrona County Arrest Log (9/14/22 – 9/18/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Daniel Camarillo -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability
- Alexzander Campbell -- Criminal Warrant
- Brandi Eckman -- Fail to Comply x2, Fail to Appear
- Nicholas George -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Rachel Handley -- Serve Jail Time
- Eugene Hatcher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Kristina Hudson -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Breach of Peace
- Scott Jackson -- Probation Violation
- Anthony Lamb -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing
- Nicholas Malone -- Hold for WSP
- Michael Martinez -- Violate Protection Order
- Garrett McKinzie -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault and Battery
- Richard Morales -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Manuel Moreno -- Aggravated Assault and Battery
- Patricia Patten -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Elizabeth Pine -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Guillermo Ramos-Marquez -- Fail to Comply, Immigration Hold
- Todd Rouse -- Fail to Appear
- Toni Salazar -- Fail to Comply x2
- Lucas Sanchez -- Fail to Appear
- Tyler Schrayer -- Hold for probation and Parole, Interfere With Peace Officer, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Robin Siepp -- Fail to Comply
- Jacob Soto -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Acts in a violent/t
- Suzanne Thornton -- Fail to Comply x2
- Gwen Timm -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Andrea Witman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
