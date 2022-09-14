Natrona County Arrest Log (9/12/22 – 9/14/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kevin Acosta Morales -- Criminal Warrant
- Manuel Alvarado-Serrano -- Immigration Hold
- Andrew Barrett -- Fail to Appear, Bond Revocation
- Seth Cook -- Criminal Warrant, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Bonnie Corkle -- Fail to Appear
- Anthony DiPatre -- Hold for Other Agency
- Kenneth Doherty -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jeremiah Kemme -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Ronald Knapp -- Fail to Comply
- Austin McClain -- Fail to Appear x2, District Court Bench Warrant x2, Criminal Warrant x2, Courtesy Hold Other Agency x2
- Allen McConnell -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Complimentary Auto Insurance
- Isiaha Moore -- Fail to Comply
- Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- David Owyhee -- Hold for probation and Parole
- DeAngela Picek -- Criminal Warrant
- Ricky Perry -- NCIC Hit
- April Reed -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
- Kenneth Richards -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Sarah Sjol -- Fail to Appear
- Chad Stewart -- Fail to Comply
- Jaden Wilson-Derby -- Fail to Comply x2, Fail to Appear
- Crystal Wirtala -- Fail to Appear x2
- Dillion Wise -- Fail to Appear
- Daniel Yates -- Hold for probation and Parole
