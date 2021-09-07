Natrona County Arrest Log (9/1/21 – 9/7/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Raven Abbott -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply

Alana Archuleta -- Criminal Warrant, Theft - $1000 or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle 1st Offense

Steven Baros -- Fail to Comply x2, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Haunna Bennett -- Criminal Warrant

Allyssa Boehnlein -- Fail to Comply

Michael Catt -- Hold for probation and Parole

Justina Cestnik -- Bond Revocation x2

Sean Diekemper -- Fail to Comply

Duane Evenson -- Theft - $1000 or More

Andrew Fletcher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Marlyee Friday -- Serve Jail Time

Tyler Gomez -- Criminal Warrant

Douglas Gracey -- Aggravated Assault

Jennifer Hillard -- Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Obey Traffic Control Device, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Interference with Police, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Amanda Hinds -- Shoplifting

Anthony Holloman -- Criminal Trespass, Interfering with 911 call, NCIC Hit, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Crista Kimball -- Fail to Comply

Lane Kittrell -- Serve Jail Time, District Court Bench Warrant

Dawn Lee -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Moziha Madrid -- EXPC ORD DWUI

Prudencio Mateo -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Valid Drivers License, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - x2

Justin Marquez -- Criminal Warrant

Colin McDonald -- Criminal Warrant, NCIC Hit

Levi McDowall -- NCIC Hit

Shawn Novotny -- Hold for WSP

Kera Paul -- Criminal Warrant

Eric Richardson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating Or Defecating in Public

Tommy Rose -- Domestic battery

Steven Roubideaux -- Hold for District Court, Contract Hold/billing

Steven Sheesley -- Hold for WSP