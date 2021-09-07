Natrona County Arrest Log (9/1/21 – 9/7/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Raven Abbott -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply
Alana Archuleta -- Criminal Warrant, Theft - $1000 or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle 1st Offense
Steven Baros -- Fail to Comply x2, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Haunna Bennett -- Criminal Warrant
Allyssa Boehnlein -- Fail to Comply
Michael Catt -- Hold for probation and Parole
Justina Cestnik -- Bond Revocation x2
Sean Diekemper -- Fail to Comply
Duane Evenson -- Theft - $1000 or More
Andrew Fletcher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Marlyee Friday -- Serve Jail Time
Tyler Gomez -- Criminal Warrant
Douglas Gracey -- Aggravated Assault
Jennifer Hillard -- Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Obey Traffic Control Device, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Interference with Police, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Amanda Hinds -- Shoplifting
Anthony Holloman -- Criminal Trespass, Interfering with 911 call, NCIC Hit, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
Crista Kimball -- Fail to Comply
Lane Kittrell -- Serve Jail Time, District Court Bench Warrant
Dawn Lee -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability
Moziha Madrid -- EXPC ORD DWUI
Prudencio Mateo -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Valid Drivers License, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - x2
Justin Marquez -- Criminal Warrant
Colin McDonald -- Criminal Warrant, NCIC Hit
Levi McDowall -- NCIC Hit
Shawn Novotny -- Hold for WSP
Kera Paul -- Criminal Warrant
Eric Richardson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating Or Defecating in Public
Tommy Rose -- Domestic battery
Steven Roubideaux -- Hold for District Court, Contract Hold/billing
Steven Sheesley -- Hold for WSP