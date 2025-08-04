Natrona County Arrest Log (08/01/25 – 08/04/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Gideon Jackson, 21 - Failure to Comply
Joseph Vest, 34 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - Sch I or II
Lillyann Morales, 19 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole
Shawn Daughterty, 43 - Failure to Comply
Matthew Kirchnavy, 37 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
Willie Jones, 42 - Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense
Michael Mills, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Orlin Mejian, 43 - Domestic - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Interference, Immigration Hold
Dylan Weaver, 30 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance, Interference
Keela Cooper, 36 - Serving Weekends
Austin Dauphinee, 29 - NCIC Hit
Kyle Kohon, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Petit Larceny 1st Offense
Judith Cable, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant
Scott Rickert, 47 - NCIC Hit, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap
Rufus Thomass, 62 - Failure to Appear
Johnny Alegria, 56 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Brandon Seyfang, 43 - Stalking: Misdemeanor, Breach of Peace
Trent Hill, 28 - District Court Bench Warrant
Theodore Rice, 57 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Lisa Blevins, 53 - District Court Bench Warrant
Sammy Mendonza, 48 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Violate Protection Order, Interference, Reckless Driving, Take Controlled Substance into Jail, Criminal Warrant
Wyatt Wirth, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Driving while License Suspended, Open Container
Lucita Solorzano-Ortega, 58 - Immigration Hold
Leena Reyes Briggs, 58 - Immigration Hold
Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Appear
Nathan Zavala, 19 - Marijuana-Possession, Liquor Law - Minor
