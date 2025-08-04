Natrona County Arrest Log (08/01/25 – 08/04/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Gideon Jackson, 21 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Vest, 34 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Possession Controlled Substance - Sch I or II

Lillyann Morales, 19 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Shawn Daughterty, 43 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Kirchnavy, 37 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

Willie Jones, 42 - Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Michael Mills, 37 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Orlin Mejian, 43 - Domestic - 1st, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Interference, Immigration Hold

Dylan Weaver, 30 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance, Interference

Keela Cooper, 36 - Serving Weekends

Austin Dauphinee, 29 - NCIC Hit

Kyle Kohon, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Petit Larceny 1st Offense

Judith Cable, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant

Scott Rickert, 47 - NCIC Hit, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap

Rufus Thomass, 62 - Failure to Appear

Johnny Alegria, 56 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Brandon Seyfang, 43 - Stalking: Misdemeanor, Breach of Peace

Trent Hill, 28 - District Court Bench Warrant

Theodore Rice, 57 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lisa Blevins, 53 - District Court Bench Warrant

Sammy Mendonza, 48 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Violate Protection Order, Interference, Reckless Driving, Take Controlled Substance into Jail, Criminal Warrant

Wyatt Wirth, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Driving while License Suspended, Open Container

Lucita Solorzano-Ortega, 58 - Immigration Hold

Leena Reyes Briggs, 58 - Immigration Hold

Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Appear

Nathan Zavala, 19 - Marijuana-Possession, Liquor Law - Minor

