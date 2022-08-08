Natrona County Arrest Log (8/3/22 – 8/6/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andrew Barrett -- Serve Jail Time, Fail to Appear

Pauline Bryan -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Hold for Probation and Parole

Dempsey Champion-Stucker -- Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Curtis Coburn -- District Court Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold Other Agency, Hold for WSP

Michael Cornett -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kenneth Daniels -- Serving Weekends

Kendall Doak -- Aggravated Assault and Battery

John Fernandez -- Criminal Warrant

Molly Gallagher -- Fail to Appear, Serve Jail Time

Franklin Gutierrez Hernandez -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Shanna Jolley -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Stephen Koch -- Hold for probation and Parole

Tia Lawrence -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Guy Lucero -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jeffrey Maxfield -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply

Jacob McFadden -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Leo Michael -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Che Miller -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Preston Mooney -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant x2, Fail to Appear

Latoya Moore -- Hold for Probation and Parole

Robert Owens -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Duey Palmer -- Fail to Appear

Jessica Plunkett -- Hold for probation and Parole

Mark Reese -- Fail to Comply

Gabriel Rodgers -- Contract Hold/billing

Anna Rosales -- District Court Bench Warrant

Susan Shiery -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jamie Snooks -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Joel Wilson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Hold for probation and Parole

Nathan Vollan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Richard Woertman -- Hold for WSP

Trevor Wroble -- Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x4

