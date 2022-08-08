Natrona County Arrest Log (8/3/22 – 8/6/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Andrew Barrett -- Serve Jail Time, Fail to Appear
- Pauline Bryan -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dempsey Champion-Stucker -- Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Curtis Coburn -- District Court Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold Other Agency, Hold for WSP
- Michael Cornett -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kenneth Daniels -- Serving Weekends
- Kendall Doak -- Aggravated Assault and Battery
- John Fernandez -- Criminal Warrant
- Molly Gallagher -- Fail to Appear, Serve Jail Time
- Franklin Gutierrez Hernandez -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
- Shanna Jolley -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Stephen Koch -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Tia Lawrence -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Guy Lucero -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jeffrey Maxfield -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply
- Jacob McFadden -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Leo Michael -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Che Miller -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Preston Mooney -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant x2, Fail to Appear
- Latoya Moore -- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robert Owens -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Duey Palmer -- Fail to Appear
- Jessica Plunkett -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Mark Reese -- Fail to Comply
- Gabriel Rodgers -- Contract Hold/billing
- Anna Rosales -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Susan Shiery -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jamie Snooks -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Joel Wilson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram, Hold for probation and Parole
- Nathan Vollan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Richard Woertman -- Hold for WSP
- Trevor Wroble -- Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x4
