This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Natrona County Arrests Week of 7/20/26

John Mates, 39: BURGLARY; building, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, THEFT - UND $1000

Amberlee Guina, 40: Hold for probation and Parole

Kristina Slagle, 29: Fail to Comply

Victor Cloninger, 50: MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST, ATTEMPT & CONSPIRE - FELONY

Colton Robb, 20: Hold for probation and Parole

Jammie Buck, 26: DOMESTIC BATTERY - 2ND OFFENSE W/I 5 YRS, APPLY PRESSURE ON THROAT OR NECK

Joshua Roberts, 47: BREACH OF PEACE

Ambrosia Harris Ambrosia,19: Serve Jail Time

Mark Davis, 60: Fail to Comply

Anthony Nickerson, 43: Serve Jail Time

Amber Harris,41: FAIL TO APPEAR, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kahel Chapman, 33: Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Victor De Leon, 60: Immigration Hold

Brian Patton, 43: Hold for Probation and Parole

Daniel Nava-Sanchez, 41: Immigration Hold

Jazmin Martinez-Hernandez, 42: Immigration Hold

Darren Shakespeare, 22: Fail to Comply, Shoplifting 1st Offense

James Knight, 33: Hold for probation and Parole

Joshua McLean, 45: FAIL TO APPEAR

Joshua Morton, 34: Criminal Warrant

Standela Hill, 21: FAIL TO APPEAR

William Fowler, 44: Fail to Comply

Cody Woodall, 35: CRTSY HOLD

Anthony Cisneros, 49: CRTSY HOLD

Brandon Crisci, 39: CRTSY HOLD

Daniel Shultz, 44: Fail to Comply

Makayla Helms-Pickett, 31: Serve Jail Time

Benjamin Costalez, 41: Fail to Comply

Damon Corson, 61: DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE

Glenda Gotcher, 55: Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening

Adam Ready, 38: FAIL TO APPEAR

Thomas Nace, 44: District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply, County Warrant

Shawna Penton, 49: POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Luke Rainey, 18: Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, Liquor Law-Minor Possesses Alcohol, Tobacco-Possession/Use by Minors

Brian Sunrhodes, 42: Public Intoxication Prohibited

Andrea Ryle,50: Serve Jail Time

Donald Young, 63: FAIL TO APPEAR

Bryan Anderson, 39: Serving Weekends

Jason Franke, 45: Serve Jail Time

Robert Aragon, 29: Courtesy hold for WHP

Jesse Martinez, 63: Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Controlled Substance, Possession of controlled substance

Jay Gibson, 60:Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Christopher Marinez, 32: Failure to appear

Mikiah Haworth, 31: Public Intoxication Prohibited

Melanie Wojcik, 64: Fail to Comply

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media