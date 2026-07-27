Natrona County Arrests For Week Of 7/20/26
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Natrona County Arrests Week of 7/20/26
- John Mates, 39: BURGLARY; building, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, THEFT - UND $1000
- Amberlee Guina, 40: Hold for probation and Parole
- Kristina Slagle, 29: Fail to Comply
- Victor Cloninger, 50: MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST, ATTEMPT & CONSPIRE - FELONY
- Colton Robb, 20: Hold for probation and Parole
- Jammie Buck, 26: DOMESTIC BATTERY - 2ND OFFENSE W/I 5 YRS, APPLY PRESSURE ON THROAT OR NECK
- Joshua Roberts, 47: BREACH OF PEACE
- Ambrosia Harris Ambrosia,19: Serve Jail Time
- Mark Davis, 60: Fail to Comply
- Anthony Nickerson, 43: Serve Jail Time
- Amber Harris,41: FAIL TO APPEAR, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Kahel Chapman, 33: Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Victor De Leon, 60: Immigration Hold
- Brian Patton, 43: Hold for Probation and Parole
- Daniel Nava-Sanchez, 41: Immigration Hold
- Jazmin Martinez-Hernandez, 42: Immigration Hold
- Darren Shakespeare, 22: Fail to Comply, Shoplifting 1st Offense
- James Knight, 33: Hold for probation and Parole
- Joshua McLean, 45: FAIL TO APPEAR
- Joshua Morton, 34: Criminal Warrant
- Standela Hill, 21: FAIL TO APPEAR
- William Fowler, 44: Fail to Comply
- Cody Woodall, 35: CRTSY HOLD
- Anthony Cisneros, 49: CRTSY HOLD
- Brandon Crisci, 39: CRTSY HOLD
- Daniel Shultz, 44: Fail to Comply
- Makayla Helms-Pickett, 31: Serve Jail Time
- Benjamin Costalez, 41: Fail to Comply
- Damon Corson, 61: DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
- COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE
- Glenda Gotcher, 55: Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening
- Adam Ready, 38: FAIL TO APPEAR
- Thomas Nace, 44: District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply, County Warrant
- Shawna Penton, 49: POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
- Luke Rainey, 18: Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, Liquor Law-Minor Possesses Alcohol, Tobacco-Possession/Use by Minors
- Brian Sunrhodes, 42: Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Andrea Ryle,50: Serve Jail Time
- Donald Young, 63: FAIL TO APPEAR
- Bryan Anderson, 39: Serving Weekends
- Jason Franke, 45: Serve Jail Time
- Robert Aragon, 29: Courtesy hold for WHP
- Jesse Martinez, 63: Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narc Controlled Substance, Possession of controlled substance
- Jay Gibson, 60:Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Christopher Marinez, 32: Failure to appear
- Mikiah Haworth, 31: Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Melanie Wojcik, 64: Fail to Comply
Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
HistoricalCasper Police Docket from 1904
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media