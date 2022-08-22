Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/22 – 8/21/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Solana Sisneros -- Hold for probation and parole
- Cesar Bustamante -- County Warrant, Hold for agency
- Gregory Gage -- Contract hold, billing
- Marlene Lepe -- Hold for probation and parole
- Eric Richardson -- Assault and battery
- McMurray Goodwin -- Attempts, Conspire
- Nicholas Fenton -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Christopher Tobin -- Hold for probation and parole
- Kazelle Wallace -- Hold for probation and parole
- Matthew Geis -- Fail to appear
- William Miller -- Domestic Battery, First Offense
- Dakota James -- Serve Jail Time
- Joshua Hoyer -- Fail to appear
- Kevin Ridl -- Driving wile license suspended
- David Decator -- Public Intoxication
- William Lee -- CPD
- Jaden Tillman -- NCIC Hit
- Daniel Evans -- Criminal Warrant
- David Owyhee -- Property Damage, Injuring/Defacing
- Michael Bryant -- Domestic Battery, First Offense
- Jeremiah Shoemaker, Public Intoxication
- Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication
- Lenward Hicks -- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Driving while license cancelled, suspended
- Dominic Anderson -- Hold for CAC
- Brittney Titchener -- County Warrant, Hold for Agency
