Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/22 – 8/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Solana Sisneros -- Hold for probation and parole

Cesar Bustamante -- County Warrant, Hold for agency

Gregory Gage -- Contract hold, billing

Marlene Lepe -- Hold for probation and parole

Eric Richardson -- Assault and battery

McMurray Goodwin -- Attempts, Conspire

Nicholas Fenton -- District Court Bench Warrant

Christopher Tobin -- Hold for probation and parole

Kazelle Wallace -- Hold for probation and parole

Matthew Geis -- Fail to appear

William Miller -- Domestic Battery, First Offense

Dakota James -- Serve Jail Time

Joshua Hoyer -- Fail to appear

Kevin Ridl -- Driving wile license suspended

David Decator -- Public Intoxication

William Lee -- CPD

Jaden Tillman -- NCIC Hit

Daniel Evans -- Criminal Warrant

David Owyhee -- Property Damage, Injuring/Defacing

Michael Bryant -- Domestic Battery, First Offense

Jeremiah Shoemaker, Public Intoxication

Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication

Lenward Hicks -- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Driving while license cancelled, suspended

Dominic Anderson -- Hold for CAC

Brittney Titchener -- County Warrant, Hold for Agency

