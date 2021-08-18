Natrona County Arrest Log (8/16/21 – 8/17/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kenneth Avey -- Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Jeffrey Bacus -- Fail to Appear

Kaleb Edwards -- Possess Controlled Substance - Cocaine/ Crack - 5, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Under 21 - Possess Alcohol, Possess Deadly Weapon

Kenisha Fowler -- Fail to Appear

Leila Fox -- Criminal Entry, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Daniel Gutierrez -- Criminal Warrant

Adelia Jenkins -- Hold for probation and Parole

Katerina Nelson -- Criminal Entry

Lisa Noll -- Burglary; building

Lawrence Phillips -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Daniel Shultz -- Fail to Appear

Gwen Timm -- Criminal Entry, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Charles Winfrey -- Hold for probation and Parole

Cheyenne Winfrey -- Hold for probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply