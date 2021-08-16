Natrona County Arrest Log (8/12/21 – 8/16/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Jonathan Albelo -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)
Manuel Armenta Serrano -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Weapons-Concealed, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Kenneth Avey -- Trespassing
Eric Bain -- Fail to Appear
Kraig Butler -- Hold for WSP
Jannell Cross -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery
Robert Davenport -- Serve Jail Time
Bobby Davis -- Fail to Appear
Sean Diekemper -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Randy Ellis -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Jerry Fernandez -- Serving Weekends
Stirling Foster -- Serve Jail Time
Molly Gallagher -- Criminal Warrant, Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance
Karl Gustke -- District Court Bench Warrant
Junior Humphrey -- DWUI, Domestic assault, Simple Assault x2
Shane Humphrey -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession
Chloe Kraft -- Serve Jail Time
Kimberly Lebeau -- Hold for probation and Parole
Paula Litzin -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Timmy Lynn -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for Casper Municipal Court
Paul Mapes -- Trespassing
Tasha Meacham -- Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physical, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jordan Mitchell -- Hold for probation and Parole
Ricky Moore -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession, Compl Auto Insurance
James Nicholson -- Serve Jail Time
Travis Schaub -- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Dacota Thompson -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Michael Wood -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Hailey Yeska -- Fail to Comply x2