Natrona County Arrest Log (8/1/22 – 8/3/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Damon Briscoe -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Appear

Nathan Brown -- Serve Jail Time

Dustin Chase -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Cornell -- Fail to Appear, Insurance violation-No current Liability DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im

Justin Edwards -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Danika Harris -- Serve Jail Time

Nickalas Mathill -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Joseph Neese -- Fail to Comply

Jayce Peterson -- NCIC Hit

Carl Rogers -- Hold for probation and Parole

Indiana Shamblen -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Fail to Comply

Thomas Taylor -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Jeremy Tryon -- Criminal Warrant

Ronald Young -- Criminal Warrant

