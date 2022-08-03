Natrona County Arrest Log (8/1/22 – 8/3/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Damon Briscoe -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Appear
- Nathan Brown -- Serve Jail Time
- Dustin Chase -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Hold for probation and Parole
- Michael Cornell -- Fail to Appear, Insurance violation-No current Liability DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im
- Justin Edwards -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Danika Harris -- Serve Jail Time
- Nickalas Mathill -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Joseph Neese -- Fail to Comply
- Jayce Peterson -- NCIC Hit
- Carl Rogers -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Indiana Shamblen -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Fail to Comply
- Thomas Taylor -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Jeremy Tryon -- Criminal Warrant
- Ronald Young -- Criminal Warrant
A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident"
Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.