Natrona County Arrest Log (7/5/22 – 7/6/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ronald Benally -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kennyacta Blue -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Andre Bryson -- Fail to Comply x2
- Michael Cornett -- Hold for probation and Parole
- David Criss -- Serve Jail Time
- Gabriel Hermosillo -- Criminal Warrant
- Casey Hudgens -- Serve Jail Time
- Theresa Hunter -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2
- William Jackson -- Reckless Endangering
- Nathan Jenkins -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Alexander Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Dante Johnson -- Fail to Comply
- Kenneth Latham -- Fail to Appear
- Michael Machado -- NCIC Hit x2
- Sean Maher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Mark Richards -- Serve Jail Time
- Jason Scott -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Chenoa Standfast -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Casey Wise Spirit -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
