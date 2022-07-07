Natrona County Arrest Log (7/5/22 – 7/6/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ronald Benally -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kennyacta Blue -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Andre Bryson -- Fail to Comply x2

Michael Cornett -- Hold for probation and Parole

David Criss -- Serve Jail Time

Gabriel Hermosillo -- Criminal Warrant

Casey Hudgens -- Serve Jail Time

Theresa Hunter -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2

William Jackson -- Reckless Endangering

Nathan Jenkins -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Alexander Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dante Johnson -- Fail to Comply

Kenneth Latham -- Fail to Appear

Michael Machado -- NCIC Hit x2

Sean Maher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Mark Richards -- Serve Jail Time

Jason Scott -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Chenoa Standfast -- District Court Bench Warrant

Casey Wise Spirit -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open