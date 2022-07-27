Natrona County Arrest Log (7/24/22 – 7/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- James Alley -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Joseph Antelope -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Theodore Bell -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Scott Buddecke -- DUS-Driving While License, Suspended/Revoked
- Juan Burton -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Angela Carver -- Trespassing
- Timothy Cerepanya -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kati Cochran -- Criminal Warrant, Theft - $1,000 or More
- Nathaniel Connell -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- David Decator -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jesse Eady -- Theft - $1,000 or More
- Jay Gordon -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Eric Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Dewayne Martinez -- Serve Jail Time
- John Mates -- Trespassing
- Dylan Oneal -- Criminal Warrant
- Gary Papke -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Corey Pritchard -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
- Isabel Ramires -- Fail to Appear x2
- James Schmidt -- Petit Larceny (Up to $20.00)
- Christopher Syverson -- Trespassing
- Daniel Teel -- Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
