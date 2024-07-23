NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (7/22/24 – 7/23/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Antonio Johnson, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance, Powder or Crystal

Devin Clark, 39 - Failure to appear X2

Tristan Miskimins, 27 - Serve jail time, County warrant/Hold for agency

Ariana Upton, 46 - DUI, Possession (plant), Driving while license cancelled

William Bower, 42 - Serve jail time

Shawvon LeBlanc, 35 - Hold for probation and parole

Alma Addison, 36 - Public intoxication prohibited

Jarrett Kellch, 20 - Criminal warrant

Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Public intoxication prohibited, camping restricted (in the city)

Jonathan Lund, 27 - Serve jail time

Amanda Gorsuch, 34 - Failure to comply

Matthew Stanwick, 32 - DWUI

Taylor Few, 32 - Possession controlled substance (pill or cap), Open container, Create or deliver counterfeit narcotic substance

Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Driving while license suspended

Brendan Pellman, 25 - Criminal warrant X2

Jordan Hamm, 32 - Public intoxication prohibited

Ashley Benham, 34 - Domestic battery

Justin Miller, 39 - Possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal)