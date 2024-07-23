NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (7/22/24 – 7/23/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Antonio Johnson, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance, Powder or Crystal
- Devin Clark, 39 - Failure to appear X2
- Tristan Miskimins, 27 - Serve jail time, County warrant/Hold for agency
- Ariana Upton, 46 - DUI, Possession (plant), Driving while license cancelled
- William Bower, 42 - Serve jail time
- Shawvon LeBlanc, 35 - Hold for probation and parole
- Alma Addison, 36 - Public intoxication prohibited
- Jarrett Kellch, 20 - Criminal warrant
- Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Public intoxication prohibited, camping restricted (in the city)
- Jonathan Lund, 27 - Serve jail time
- Amanda Gorsuch, 34 - Failure to comply
- Matthew Stanwick, 32 - DWUI
- Taylor Few, 32 - Possession controlled substance (pill or cap), Open container, Create or deliver counterfeit narcotic substance
- Domenich Gumfory, 26 - Driving while license suspended
- Brendan Pellman, 25 - Criminal warrant X2
- Jordan Hamm, 32 - Public intoxication prohibited
- Ashley Benham, 34 - Domestic battery
- Justin Miller, 39 - Possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal)
