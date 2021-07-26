Natrona County Arrest Log (7/21/21 – 7/25/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Alana Archuleta -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Bradley Ball -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
Scotty Barber -- NCIC Hit
Mark Belanger -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Robert Bockman -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, Improper Lane Usage
Marlena Box -- Under Influence Controlled Substance
James Burk -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
Seth Burrer -- Serve Jail Time
Joshua Case -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Seth Cook -- Hold for probation and Parole
Sean Diekemper -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Gerldine England -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Kristopher Garlick -- NCIC Hit, Theft - $1000 or More, Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle, Use Another's Credit Card - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Cherylynn Grunwald -- Burglary ; building
Shawna Hansen -- Fail to Appear
Louis Hewitt -- Fail to Comply
Evelio-Osvely Jimenez-Garicia -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense W/IN 10, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Fail to Appear x2
Aqua Kaiser -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Fail to Comply
Damian Leiker -- Criminal Trespass, Burglary ;vehicle
Jameson Martinson -- DWUS, Duty to Notify Owner, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Atten
Jessica McPherson -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Jaelin Miller -- Fail to Comply x2
Tyson Mittelsteadt -- Contract Hold/billing
Leo Nolen -- Fail to Appear
Gade Oldaker -- Serve Jail Time
Cynthia Rich -- Criminal Warrant
Kayla Riley -- Hold for probation and Parole
Stanley Stamper -- Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Dalton Triplett -- Hold for probation and Parole
Kazell Wallace -- Controlled Substance Possess Meth, Controlled Substance Possession, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail
Ronald Warner -- District Court Bench Warrant
Brady Westwood -- Hold for WSP
Benjamin Wolfe -- Fail to Comply